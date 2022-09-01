Search

01 Sept 2022

Limerick toddler ‘is a superhero’ who lives on in organs donated to other children

Limerick toddler ‘is a superhero’ who lives on in organs donated to other children

‘Superhero’ Robbie Power-O'Meara will be dearly missed by his family and friends, and others have benefited from the family's kindness

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

01 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

A LITTLE Limerick boy has been hailed a “superhero” after his organs were donated following his untimely passing.

Robbie Power-O'Meara was just four years of age when he passed away earlier this month following a tragic incident.

Young Robbie from O'Malley Park in Limerick city choked on a piece of food and despite the best efforts of healthcare staff at University Hospital Limerick and Temple Street Children's Hospital, he passed away four days later.

As the brave little boy spent time in hospital, his family rallied around his parents Melissa and Stephen, who made the decision to donate Robbie's organs.

Melissa told Limerick Live that Robbie was her shadow and followed her everywhere, which continued even after his passing.

“We decided to donate his organs because there was nothing they could do for our child but we could do something for someone else's," she said.

Investigation launched following theft of laptops from Limerick school

“We were going to the lift to go home and there out of the lift came the surgeons with Robbie's organs, they had gone to the wrong floor. I had to laugh because even afterwards he was still following me around I couldn't move without him. If I went to the toilet, he was there. If I went to the other couch, he was there.

“We saw him getting put into the van and then a few minutes later the van passed us on a different street. He was still following me.”

The proud mother said her son always wanted to be a superhero and now he actually is because he has saved people's lives.

Robbie was the youngest of three children with his big brother Bradley, age 8, and older sister Shanelle, age 13, missing their little “messer”.

“He could get up to anything, he was wild. We recently painted the doors upstairs and he wrote on the door with biro and then said to me 'Me did it'.

“He never lied. If he did something he always owned up to it. I asked him what he had written and he said 'No girls allowed'.”

Robbie attended Southside Child and Family Centre for preschool and Melissa says even though he hated leaving her in the morning, he absolutely loved going and playing with the other children.

His teachers said it was a “privilege” to have him in the preschool and his love for his family was evident.

Damning report reveals child protection and welfare concerns at special care unit in Limerick

“His favourite part of the day was story time and I am sure this influenced his fantastic imagination where he came in dressed as a different supe hero on many occasions.

Even in tragedy Robbie continues to be a real life superhero and his generous personality is now recognised not only by those that knew him but those that have benefited by his extraordinary gifts.

“Robbie lives on in all of us that cherish the memories and short time we had together.”

Robbie is sadly missed by his mother Melissa, father Stephen, sister Shanelle, brother Bradley and extended family.

May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media