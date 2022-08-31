Search

31 Aug 2022

Investigation launched following theft of laptops from Limerick school

Investigation launched following theft of laptops from Limerick school

The incident happened last week | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

31 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

GARDAI are appealing for information following a burglary at a school in Limerick city centre last week.

A security alarm was activated shortly before 5am and gardai accompanied the caretaker to the school a short time later.

"Criminals had forced rear double doors open. The CCTV captured two people enter the building," said Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the intruders searched the principal’s office and one classroom before leaving with a number of laptops.

"They were in and out in minutes," said Sgt Leetch who added that it is a concern how easily the doors were forced open by the intruders.

"An alarm and CCTV were in place and are very good deterrents but only if there are good standard windows and doors fitted. I do surveys on any types of building but perhaps schools should review their security," she added.

Damning report reveals child protection and welfare concerns at special care unit in Limerick

Separately, gardai are appealing to homeowners to properly secure their garages and sheds - now that the evenings are getting shorter.

The advice is being issued following a theft incident in the Garryowen area.

"Around €1,500 worth of tools were taken from a shed. Think of the cost of replacing your gardening equipment, tools or bicycle, extending your house alarm is simple but effective."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media