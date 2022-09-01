Search

01 Sept 2022

Line-up announced for first in-person Freshers' Week at UL since 2019

University of Limerick ready to welcome back students to campus

Dublin based DJ and producer Shane Codd performing at UL Charity Week in April 2022

Cathal Doherty

01 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

IT’S ALL GO at the University of Limerick this week as preparations for Freshers’ Week get underway.

Freshers’ Week is an event run each year by UL Student Life, the student body at UL to welcome not just first year students to the campus but all returning students as well.

UL Student Life has announced the line-up for the first full in-person Freshers’ Week since the Covid pandemic started, featuring a number of well-known Irish acts.

Event Coordinator Dara Fahy commented: “We are delighted to be able to bring top quality entertainment to UL students, not only gigs but also engaging performances that do not revolve solely around alcohol.”

Cabal, a Limerick collective born out of UL will kick off Freshers’ Week on Monday, September 26 with a mix of music, lighting and graphic displays, followed by Dublin based duo Belters Only featuring Jazzy on Tuesday, September 27 and Dublin based DJ Shane Codd will be performing on Wednesday, September 28.

Thursday, September 29 will see the UL student courtyard brought to life with three performances from award winning professional bike riders, Trialstar, which involves the motorcycle arena trial specialists showcasing their skills.

This is the first time since Covid that UL will be welcoming the majority of their students back onto their campus full-time.

Returning UL students are set to re-commence studies next week, Monday, September 5 but incoming first year students or freshers as they are commonly known have been delayed.

UL will host orientations for incoming first year students from Friday, September 19 ahead of Freshers’ Week.

Student President Maeve Rutledge commented: “We are so excited to welcome back students and to be able to entertain them on campus. We work closely with all stakeholders to insure the happiness and safety of not only the students but the wider Castletroy Community.”

A full program of diverse events is planned for the semester and all information can be found on the UL Student Life website.

