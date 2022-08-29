Legendary Gilbert O’Sullivan returns to Limerick for performance at Lime Tree Theatre

THE legendary Gilbert O’Sullivan returns to the Lime Tree Theatre in Limerick this weekend to perform songs from his brand new album, Driven.
Gilbert was the superstar who topped the UK and US single charts in the 70s with songs of endearing tunefulness, unabashed sentiment and existentialist musings.
Today, the singer-songwriter continues to be regarded with tremendous affection and his songs remain well-loved around the world.
Gilbert was born in Ireland and moved to Swindon, England with his family aged 7.
After forming and joining local bands as a drummer/vocalist, he started writing his own songs, heavily influenced by The Beatles as writers and Bob Dylan as a performer.
Gilbert released first single Nothing Rhymed which became a UK Top Ten hit in 1970. It was 1972’s Alone Again (Naturally) that sealed his fame, topping the USA charts for six weeks and garnering three Grammy nominations.
Gilbert’s latest formidable self-titled album was produced by Ethan Johns and was released last August and reached Top 20 in the UK Charts, receiving critical-acclaim worldwide.
To celebrate its release Gilbert will be performing a series of rare solo concerts around the world, including in Limerick, that will see him present new songs alongside all his classics.
Tickets are still available for this Friday's show.
First year students Leah Hartnett and Ellie Browne with Bríd Herbert, principal of Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Abbeyfeale had the highest commercial vacancy rate in Q2 2022 at 22.1%, while Limerick City had the lowest at 19.1%.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.