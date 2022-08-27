Search

27 Aug 2022

In Pictures: Limerick GAA club honours long-time volunteer for his 'Weekes' of dedication

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan - PICTURES: Audrey Dempsey

27 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

THE MESSAGE on Bruff GAA’s electronic scoreboard read ‘Thanks Mike’ on Friday, displaying why Mike Weekes’ friends and family were gathered in the complex.

They came to pay tribute to Mike for taking care of Bruff sportsfield for over a decade.

Club chairman Mike Kiely welcomed Mike and family and introduced speakers Brian Finn, Fran O’Dwyer, and Tom Bulfin.

They all spoke in glowing terms of Mike’s dedication both on match days and during the week. One said: “On a busy Sunday Mike might spend seven hours at the field!” 

'Job done!' Star Limerick hurler Cian Lynch undergoes procedure on his leg

Mr Kiely said following Mike’s retirement he has been “impossible to replace”.

As well as Bruff GAA, it is doubtful there was a project of note in Limerick GAA for 50 years in which Mike Weekes did not have an involvement. 

He played with Ballybricken, was selector with Limerick underage and senior hurling sides, did PR and the Limerick yearbook, was an active member of the original supporters club, manager of the Limerick hurlers who won the All- Ireland Masters and devised and founded a competition for Munster counties’ junior hurling champions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media