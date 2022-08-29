New TV series set to showcase iconic Limerick venue

FILMING of a new TV series is set to commence at a legendary Limerick music venue this week.

TG4 will be bringing its new show Buille @ Dolan’s to Dolans on the Dock Road in the city with filming set to begin this Tuesday, August 30.

The show, which will be broadcast later in the year, has been described by TG4 as “Ireland’s most exciting new music show.”

The music show will be reccorded, with a live audience, at Dolan’s over six nights - Tuesday, August 30, Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 1, Monday, September 19, Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21.

Audience tickets are free and can be obtained from the Dolan’s website by just clicking on which date you would like to go.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Eve Belle and IMLÉ’s Cian McCarthy, the series will see a mix of some of Ireland’s best and most exciting up-and-coming talent take to the stage for six nights.

“There’ll be plenty of famous faces from Ireland’s burgeoning Irish-language music scene on hand, with a wealth of talent and tunes, and more than a few laughs along the way,” a statement released by Dolan’s said.

The Riptide Movement, Hermitage Green and Amy McNamara are some of the acts performing for the TG4 show.

The acts taking the stage at Dolan’s will be following in the footsteps of some of Ireland’s most famous acts such as the Cranberries, Fontaines DC and Hozier.

Doors open at 6.30pm each night and recording starts at 7pm with the events being strictly over 18s, and gig-goers will be required to dress appropriately for a live TV recording.