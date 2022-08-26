Funeral of Limerick man killed in Kildare assault to take place this weekend

Search

26 Aug 2022

The late Dylan McCarthy (RIP)

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

26 Aug 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man who died after being assaulted in Kildare earlier this week will be laid to rest this weekend. 

Dylan McCarthy passed away in hospital on Monday following the attack by a number of men in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The Kilmallock man had travelled to Monasterevin with his family to celebrate the birth of his nephew. 

The 29 year-old was socialising with his family at a pub in the area when a row erupted in the premises. 

It has been reported that he was punched, fell under the onslaught, and was kicked in the head. A post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardai in Kildare are putting all their resources into the homicide investigation and arresting the men who brutally assaulted the young man. 

Dylan is very deeply regretted by his heart-broken parents Eamonn & Marita, his partner Aoife Talty, his sister Orla and Orla's partner Glenn, his nephew Liam, uncles Chris O'Doherty, Denis McCarthy, Mike Shanahan, aunts Rose O'Doherty, Judy Kelly and Mary Clancy, and also Simon McAuliffe & Ita Carroll, aunts in law, uncles in law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Dylan will be reposing on Saturday, August 27 from 5pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal to arrive Sunday to St Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, for 4pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards to Dromin Cemetery.

Dylan's Requiem Mass will live-streamed at www.kilmallockparish.ie

The family have asked for no flowers, please.

