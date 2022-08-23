Search

23 Aug 2022

Popular Limerick restaurant ‘Locke’s’ in top Tidy Towns award

Popular Limerick restaurant ‘Locke’s’ in top Tidy Towns award

Maura O'Neill presenting the monthly Tidy Towns award to Locke Burger on Georges Quay to Aaron O'Dwyer, manager, Madan Timilsina, head chef and Alex Costello | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

23 Aug 2022 8:30 AM

AN INDEPENDENT burger restaurant which opened at the end of the first Covid-19 lockdown has won a Tidy Towns award.

Locke Burger, beside the well-known Locke Bar at George’s Quay, started life in a vintage food truck by chef Richard Costello.

It was only in the summer of 2020 that it found a new home on the corner of George’s Quay and Athlunkard Street.

Now, it’s won a Limerick City Tidy Towns award, with the judges praising the transformation from a derelict unit into a fully functioning food outlet.

Munster and Ireland rugby king enjoys a castle wedding with his Welsh princess

Maura O’Neill of Limerick City Tidy Towns said: “The opening of Locke Burger’s new permanent home on George’s Quay was one of the few highlights of Summer 2020, just as we were coming to the end of the first Covid lockdown. Not only did it offer a high quality new takeaway option which encouraged people back into the city, it also transformed what was a previously derelict building into this beautiful new unit. The contemporary grey paintwork contrasts strikingly with the bright red signage and door and it is a fabulous addition to the Medieval part of the city, especially with its outdoor seating by the river which brings a renewed buzz to the already popular Locke Bar.”

Since the business started, Locke Burger has also added a larger dine-in unit at Castletroy.

It is Limerick City Tidy Towns’ seventh monthly award winner in 2022.

As a monthly winner, Locke Burger will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at their annual event to be held early in 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media