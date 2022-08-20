Search

20 Aug 2022

Cappamore Show returns following Covid-enforced hiatus

Luimneach Abú! This group of very happy young Limerick supporters can’t wait to get their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Cappamore Show this Saturday, August 20 Picture: Josephine Blackwell

Donal O'Regan

20 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

CAPPAMORE Show attendees will be like cattle left out of the shed in spring with the excitement at having the event back for the first time in three years.

Little did the committee and volunteers know when they were leaving the show field in 2019 that they wouldn’t be back in Ballyvoreen until 2022. But back they are and it is full steam ahead this Saturday.

At the launch last month, Marie Hayes, chairperson, poignantly remembered the committee members who have gone to their God since the last show. The loss of Paddy Ryan “Luke”, secretary for 60 years, will be keenly felt at this year's show.

Marie vowed: “We will do our best to have a show that they would be proud of and in their honour.” She is a lady of her word as they have a jam-packed schedule with something for everyone.

The young Limerick fans, pictured above, will be especially looking forward to getting their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup in the afternoon. As will many older long-suffering supporters who would have been overjoyed at Limerick winning one All-Ireland not to mind four in five years.

Magician Joe Daly will try to match the Limerick hurlers’ alchemy in Croke Park but in Ballyvoreen. There will be music and singing from Dermot Lyons and Molly O'Connell, as well as Pauline Hynan’s dancers.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder as entries in the traditional cattle, horses, ponies, showjumping, dog show, horticulture, arts, crafts, baking classes are very strong this year. But this is still only scratching the surface.

Follow our social media platforms and stay tuned to our website for further coverage across the day.

Local News

