In Pictures: Familiar faces gather to launch Cappamore Show 2022

John Hassett, Margaret Gleeson, Marie Hayes, Catherine Gallagher, Dominic McArdle with his wife Cait and P.J.Blackwell PIC: Dave Gaynor
A GROUP of familiar faces gathered recently to celebrate the launch of the 2022 Cappamore Show.
Chairperson Marie Hayes kicked off proceedings and remembered the members of the organising committee who have passed away since the last show.
Marie said five show members have gone to their God since the last show launch - Mairead Finnan, Timmy Butler, Simon Tierney, Pat Mulcahy and their secretary for an incredible 60 years, Paddy Ryan “Luke”.
“We really miss them and offer our deepest sympathies to their families. We will do our best to have a show that they would be proud of and in their honour,” said Marie.
Secretary John Hassett reflected on how much has changed since the last attendees left the field on show day in 2019.
“We have seen a worldwide pandemic, supply chain shortage, war in Europe, an energy crisis, we were introduced to Zoom and Limerick have won three in-a-row All-Irelands,” said John. His last remark got a warm round of applause.
In early February, a meeting was organised in the community centre to plan for the year and to see if they would go ahead with the show.
“Almost 50 members were in attendance and it was unanimous that the show would go ahead,” said John. It takes place on Saturday, August 20 in Ballyvoreen.
