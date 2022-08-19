Search

19 Aug 2022

University of Limerick launches new Global Fellowships programme in collaboration with tech giant

University of Limerick launches new Global Fellowships programme in collaboration with tech giant

Professor Stephen Kinsella, UL; Harvey Duthie, UL Foundation; Professor Tiziana Margaria, UL; Brian Dennehy, AWS Observability, UL President Professor Kerstin Mey and Mike Beary, AWS Ireland

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

19 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

UNIVERSITY of Limerick has teamed up with tech giant Amazon to launch of a new Global Fellowships programme as part of its BSc/MSc in Immersive Software Engineering (ISE). 

The programme is being funded through a major new philanthropic gift from cloud service provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will allow UL to establish and fully fund the new Global Fellowships programme in perpetuity.

UL says the long-term collaboration with AWS will help transform computer science education and research by attracting engineering leaders at all career levels from both industry and academia to its pioneering new ISE course.

The ISE Global Fellowships will be highly competitive and prestigious software engineering awards.

UL will appoint junior and senior Fellows coming from a variety of backgrounds, genders, expertise, and geographies, and each Fellow will be supported to spend between three weeks and six months inspiring ISE’s students, collaborating with ISE’s researchers, and engaging ISE’s growing coalition of industry partners.

Welcoming the gift from AWS, UL Foundation CEO Harvey Duthie, said: “This is one of the most significant investments in the ISE programme to date, and AWS’ commitment will underwrite the Fellows Programme forever. It’s a confident statement about the future of technology in Ireland and demonstrates the importance AWS places on supporting world-class education.”

UL President, Professor Kerstin Mey, added: “We want to create a globally prestigious teaching and research Fellowship for technology leaders. We are excited to have the backing of a global leader like AWS for what we believe will be one of the best software courses in the world.”

Mike Beary, Country Manager, AWS Ireland, said this contribution is part of the company's ongoing and long-term commitment to supporting educational development across the island of Ireland.

"The Global Fellows programme will bring together pioneering teaching and research with world-class thought leaders and practitioners to help develop tomorrow’s technology leaders and innovators. With a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, the Fellows will be drawn from a wide variety of backgrounds, skill sets, life experiences and global locations. AWS is proud to be part of the programme and to work with UL to inspire students, and to champion fresh approaches to issues of importance to society.”

UL’s BSc/MSc in ISE is a transformational new teaching and research initiative that will welcome its first students to the University in September.

Students will learn by doing, working on projects and in paid residencies at some of ISE’s more than fifty partner organisations. They will also achieve a Masters’ qualification in four years.

Brian Dennehy, General Manager, AWS Observability, added: “UL is a dynamic and innovative university with a long track record of working with industry to help support the graduates of tomorrow. We look forward to working with UL to support its aim to change and shape the way computer science is taught in Ireland today and welcome a new and diverse pipeline of talent into the technology industry.”

ISE Course Director, Professor Tiziana Margaria, said: “What we are doing at ISE with AWS is fundamentally different. The Fellowship programme will dramatically and positively benefit the entire ISE ecosystem, especially the education of ISE students and the depth and reach of our research. The medium to long term impact of this global network will be a game changer.”

Local News

