Ballyhoura boasts ‘jam-packed’ schedule for heritage week

NATIONAL Heritage Week, this year celebrating the full return of in-person events, takes place across Ireland from this Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 21.

And Ballyhoura Country – situated at the crossroads of Limerick, Cork and Tipperary – marks this vibrant celebration of culture with a jam-packed schedule of free events celebrating the region’s history, art, heritage and biodiversity.

With a range of indoor and outdoor activities – plenty of them family-oriented and for those on staycations – there is something to pique everyone’s interest in this beautiful region, in the heart of the Golden Vale of Munster.

On 17th August, from 7.30-8.30pm, Brian Collopy of Lough Gur Development, presents a talk in the Lough Gur Visitor Centre, the culmination of his many years of research and tour-guiding in the area, shining a light on one of the region’s lesser-known ancient monuments.

Scholar and author Dr Donncha MacGabhann is offering Guided Tours of the Book of Kells (the Verlag version is an exact copy of the manuscript) at St John’s Church, Knockainey, Co Limerick.

This interactive experience begins with a general introduction to the Book of Kells and continues by exploring the main features of the manuscript.

You can have fun trying out your ‘cúpla focal’ on Saturday, August 13 from 7-8.30pm starting at the Church of Ireland in Bruff, and enjoy “Cómhrá, Ceol agus Stair ag Tobar Uí Choilleann / Chat, Music and Local History at Collins Well”.

The walk and talk is from the old Church of Ireland, Bruff to Collins' Well, and encourages people to chat with each other in Irish to the best of their ability followed by ‘the craic’ with a traditional sing song.

This event is kindly supported by LAWPRO, Local Authorities Water Programme and hosted by Bruff Tidy Towns. All welcome no matter the level of Irish language ability or none. Just be sure to bring your singing voice!

“Painting in the Park” – a free art class in the Morning Star Park facilitated by local artist Kathy Tiernan and kindly supported by LAWPRO, takes place on 16th August from 6.30pm-8pm.

Capture the beautiful and newly-restored Morning Star River, or various heritage focal points seen from the Park such as Church of Ireland, Two Bridges, Washerwomen's Stones, Carberry Arms (Victorian Quarter), Adelaide House.

Bring your preferred equipment/media and settle in for an evening of painting under the guidance of our artist or under your own steam!

The Maigue Rivers Trust invites you to discover the natural heritage of the Mahore River in Hospital, Co. Limerick on Wednesday 17th August from 7 - 8pm.

Ballyhoura Outdoor Classroom Wildlife Tour, an all-ages free tour of the plants and animals found at Griston Bog takes place as part of National Heritage Week on Monday August 15th.

Find out about the wildlife found only in one of our oldest environments; see examples of unique and beautiful local plants; and learn about our shy local lizard.

Take part in an ecology scavenger hunt and see how many different plants or animals you can find! The event starts at 10am and running until 12pm.