Limerick bridge to close for number of weeks for construction work

A LIMERICK bridge will be closed for a number of weeks to facilitate construction works.
Limerick City and County Council have given notice that Colmanswell Bridge L-1543 will be closed for bridge rehabilitation works.
The L-1543 Colmanswell road will be closed from its junction with the L-1540 to its junction with the L-8581.
The road will be closed until 6pm on Saturday, October 29.
Traffic will be diverted via the L-1540, L-1541, L-1539, L-1538, L-1311, L-1310 & L-1337 Or Traffic Diverted via the L-1543, L-1542, L-5478, L-1310 and L-1337.
Diversions will be clearly signposted and local traffic will be accommodated if possible.
For queries regarding road closures please contact roads@limerick.ie or 061-556000.
