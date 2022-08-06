Man in his 70s hospitalised after aggravated burglary in Limerick town

GARDAI are investigating an incident which left a man in his 70s in hospital.
The aggravated burglary occurred at a residence in Kilmallock at approximately 5am on the morning of Saturday. August 6.
An occupant of this residence, a man in his 70s, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the course of this incident and later attended Mallow General Hospital.
No items were taken. No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident are asked to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063 98018, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Local councillor Carey said: "There is a deep sense of revulsion and anger in the local community at this defenceless attack on an elderly man. It is disgusting."
