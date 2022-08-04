Search

04 Aug 2022

University of Limerick alert Interpol as €100k stolen by ‘fake suppliers’

University of Limerick alert Interpol as €100k stolen by ‘fake suppliers’

Gardaí have liaised with Interpol to help track down the  scammers  suspected of stealing more than €100,000 from UL last year

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

04 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick is working with an international law enforcement agency after €100,000 was reportedly stolen by scammers posing as “fake suppliers.”

A report of the fraud, which occurred in 2021, was publicly released as part of UL’s annual financial report. It detailed how €101,949, which was taken, has since been reimbursed to the university by its banking service providers, Bank of Ireland.

“During the period under review the University of Limerick was the subject of an invoice redirect fraud involving a French supplier and unknown fraudsters,” UL detailed in its 2021 Annual Report.

The matter was reported by the university to the gardai.

The Limerick Leader followed up with gardaí and received the following response: “Following enquiries, the money in this case was tracked to a bank account outside of this jurisdiction. Gardaí have liaised with Interpol on this matter.”

Local Limerick GAA club launch Buy a Brick fundraiser in aid of pitch redevelopment

A request was made to transfer the investigation to the jurisdiction in which the crime is understood to have occurred, the statement added.

“The findings of the report were the failure to follow a control when updating the supplier record and both supplier and university staff failed to recognise non-sophisticated generic email addresses used by the unknown fraudsters,” UL said in its report.

The Anti-Fraud Group in the university has since taken several measures. Eight recommendations have been made, with five so far fully implemented.

These include all finance staff having completed security awareness training, now mandatory for all university staff.
A workshop with lessons has also been held within finance.

Only UL purchasing staff can respond to suppliers to set up or change requests. The university has also said that there has been a “reduction in volume of suppliers to further reduce risks.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media