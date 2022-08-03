Search

03 Aug 2022

International conference delegates visit University of Limerick library

International conference delegates visit University of Limerick library

Conference delegates visited the Glucksman Library at the University of Limerick PIC: Brian Arthur

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

03 Aug 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick's Glucksman Library has been showcased to librarians from across the globe at an international conference. 

The World Library and Information Congress (WLIC) took place last week at the Convention Centre Dublin with over 2,000 librarians attending. 

The conference included a guided tour of the reimagined and extended Glucksman Library at the University of Limerick.  

The library, which opened in 2018, was designed to transform the space for scholarship in the digital age.

The library includes a data visualization lab, media production studios, and a moot appellate court.

Train line to Limerick village on track as contractors sought

Of particular interest to conference delegates was the library’s automated book storage and retrieval system (ASRS), the first of its kind in Europe.

Visitors got a guided tour of the University’s Special Collections and Archives and heard about the conservation and cataloguing work underway for the Bolton Library.

The Bolton Library is a collection of early printed books, manuscripts and incunabula of exceptional bibliographic importance.

Delegates from over 100 countries attended the event, making it the largest global library conference of 2022.

Former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media