01 Aug 2022

Reward offered after theft of diesel on Limerick border was caught on CCTV

Reward offered over diesel thieves caught red-handed on CCTV

Caught in the act: A CCTV still shared by O'Connell Quarries

Donal O'Regan

01 Aug 2022 5:09 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE OWNERS of a quarry on the Clare-Limerick border have offered a reward for information after diesel was stolen from them twice in two weeks.

The family-operated O'Connell Quarries LTD in Ardnacrusha shared CCTV stills of the latest incident on their Facebook page.

The social media post reads: "These thieves came into our quarry in Ardnacrusha on Tuesday night last, did damage to a vehicle and robbed the diesel from it."

They went on to say they also had diesel stolen two weeks ago. They think the vehicle the perpetrators used to arrive in and make good their escape in is a Toyota Avensis.

"We just want to let people in the area know to be vigilant and if they have any significant information (perhaps a reg number) there will be a reward. Please keep an eye for this car in the area, thanks," concludes the Facebook post.

Gardai confirmed to Limerick Live they attended the business following the theft that occurred at approximately 1am on Wednesday, July 27.

"A quantity of fuel was taken in the course of the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

The total cost of the diesel stolen is not known.

