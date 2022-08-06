In Pictures: New exhibition by Lorcan Walshe opens at Hunt Museum

A NEW exhibition at the Hunt Museum in Limerick will connect people to one of the most important eras in Irish art.

Lorcan Walshe's The Artefacts Project runs until September 11, giving visitors the chance to witness familiar objects from pre-colonial Ireland in a different light.

The works were totally inspired by indigenous craft and early Irish religious treasures.

Mr Walshe's engagement with artefacts of the pre-colonial past in his search for artistic and cultural roots has been likened to the approach taken by Frida Kahlo in her revival of the pre-colonial.

The official opening of the exhibition was attended by Glen Power, The Script, artist John Shinnors, screenwriter Jeremy Massey and many more from the world of Irish Arts.

Jill Cousins, Director at The Hunt Museum, said: "The Hunt Museum has fine examples of many of the objects that have inspired Lorcan’s work.

"We hope that a re-airing of The Artefacts Project will spark a new appreciation of the incredible craftsmanship of Ireland’s indigenous culture.

"Irish craftspeople produced some of the finest carved crosiers, missals and bronze handbells. Lorcan’s way of seeing and translating takes us into the richness, texture, and subtle colours that make ‘walk-past’ museum objects come alive.

"The Artefacts Project surprises and challenges as Walshe makes us question what we are seeing and things we think we know - a crucifixion space is replaced by a woman, a shrine is shaped to be St Patrick’s tooth or the Bell of Clonmacnoise appears to ring."