Search

06 Aug 2022

In Pictures: New exhibition by Lorcan Walshe opens at Hunt Museum

In Pictures: New exhibition by Lorcan Walshe opens at Hunt Museum

Jeremy Massey, Author, Artist Lorcan Walshe and Glen Power, The Script PIC: Alan Place

Reporter:

Frances Watkins Pictures by Alan Place

06 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A NEW exhibition at the Hunt Museum in Limerick will connect people to one of the most important eras in Irish art. 

Lorcan Walshe's The Artefacts Project runs until September 11, giving visitors the chance to witness familiar objects from pre-colonial Ireland in a different light.

The works were totally inspired by indigenous craft and early Irish religious treasures.  

Mr Walshe's engagement with artefacts of the pre-colonial past in his search for artistic and cultural roots has been likened to the approach taken by Frida Kahlo in her revival of the pre-colonial.  

The official opening of the exhibition was attended by Glen Power, The Script, artist John Shinnors, screenwriter Jeremy Massey and many more from the world of Irish Arts. 

Exciting times for Limerick village as works to upgrade civic centre near an end

Jill Cousins, Director at The Hunt Museum, said: "The Hunt Museum has fine examples of many of the objects that have inspired Lorcan’s work.  

"We hope that a re-airing of The Artefacts Project will spark a new appreciation of the incredible craftsmanship of Ireland’s indigenous culture. 

"Irish craftspeople produced some of the finest carved crosiers, missals and bronze handbells. Lorcan’s way of seeing and translating takes us into the richness, texture, and subtle colours that make ‘walk-past’ museum objects come alive. 

"The Artefacts Project surprises and challenges as Walshe makes us question what we are seeing and things we think we know - a crucifixion space is replaced by a woman, a shrine is shaped to be St Patrick’s tooth or the Bell of Clonmacnoise appears to ring."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media