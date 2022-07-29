Prison sentences following 'hostage situation’ in Limerick town

“A DR JEKYLL and Mr Hyde” personality who was involved in a “hostage situation” resulting in tenants being moved to a roof, 20 gardai including trained negotiators being deployed, and roads being closed for several hours has been sentenced.

Niall Carey, aged 35, with an address at Convent Road, Abbeyfeale appeared before Judge Tom O'Donnell at Limerick Circuit Court.

In outlining the facts of the case, Judge O’Donnell said Mr Carey and his partner had rekindled their relationship and moved to Abbeyfeale where they resided for 12 months. In October of 2021 the relationship encountered difficulties and Mr Carey moved to Limerick.

“They were both receiving methadone in Abbeyfeale. On November 2, 2021, the accused got a bus from Limerick to Abbeyfeale. He fell asleep, ended up in Tralee and missed his methadone appointment.

“He called to the apartment (in the town) seeking some of his partner's methadone. He was in a highly intoxicated state and a serious row ensued. He prevented her from leaving - the landlord witnessed this,” said Judge O'Donnell.

The court heard it was a “serious stand-off” lasting three hours.

“A major garda operation ensued involving 20 gardai including specially trained negotiators. Tenants were evacuated by roof for their safety. Roads were closed for several hours causing considerable disruption to traffic. The accused armed himself with a candlestick. Floorboards were pulled up and he damaged furniture to the cost of €5,000. He was arrested and appeared before the district court,” said Judge O'Donnell, who added that one garda suffered an injury to his hand.

Mr Carey was also before the circuit court in relation to offences in Newcastle West on May 6, 2020. The defendant, his partner and a male were sharing a house in Templegreen.

“The accused and his partner have a volatile relationship. The accused had gone to Limerick to get methadone. When he returned he was highly intoxicated, volatile and demanded to be let into the house. Such was the level of aggression the male picked up a shovel to keep him out.

“He managed to get in. His partner went into a bedroom and took a kitchen knife with her such was her concern for her own safety,” said Judge O’Donnell.

The court heard Mr Carey hit his partner. The male intervened, got hold of the knife - suffering a cut as he did so - and managed to get Mr Carey out of the house. However, he was struck in the arm by the defendant with a shovel.

Judge O’Donnell said Mr Carey then broke into a property in Cois Teampaill, Newcastle West.

“He barricaded himself into the house and threatened to harm himself if gardai were called. He continued to be aggressive. He kept complaining about the loss of a chain from around his neck,” said Judge O’Donnell.

Detective Sergeant Michael Reidy, who gave evidence of both incidents, described it as “bizarre”.

Matters escalated, the armed response unit was called and there was a two hour stand-off. Garda deployed a stun gun to arrest Mr Carey, who has 56 previous convictions including burglary, robbery, assault, violent disorder.

Judge O’Donnell said the accused’s record shows a “propensity for violence”.

He described the “hostage situation” in Abbeyfeale as a “highly volatile and dangerous situation” and spoke of the domestic violence.

The judge took into account mitigating factors as outlined by Mr Carey’s barrister Liam Carroll. These were pleas of guilt, remorse expressed and his drug and alcohol issues.

Judge O’Donnell said Mr Carey has a Jekyll and Hyde personality.

“He is not a problem when sober but under the influence of intoxicants unfortunately there is a risk of all hell breaking loose,” said Judge O’Donnell.

Mr Carey was sentenced to concurrent two years and six months prison sentences on three charges relating to the Newcastle West incidents - assault causing harm, production of an article in the course of a dispute namely a shovel and threat to damage property.

Regarding the “hostage situation” in Abbeyfeale Judge O’Donnell imposed concurrent two years and six months jail on each of false imprisonment, threat to kill, criminal damage and public order.

They are to commence at the expiration of time served for the Newcastle West incidents.