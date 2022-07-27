Search

27 Jul 2022

Opinions sought on proposed new greenway in Limerick

The proposed new greenway will run from UL to Annaccotty

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

27 Jul 2022 1:30 PM

MEMBERS of the public are being asked to give their views on the proposed Limerick City Greenway.

The route would run from the University of Limerick to Annacotty and would be another addition to the growing Greenway network in Limerick.

The fully accessible 6.8km track would run from the boat club at UL to Annacotty Village with locations in between.

The area already has the Castletroy Urban Greenway which stretches to almost 1.3km and links local schools, playground, shops and homes.

The public consultation will take place on Thursday, August 4 between 12pm and 3pm and from 6pm to 8pm in the Kilmurry Village Hall, Kilmurry Student Village, V94 V0A6.

It was announced earlier this week that users of the Limerick Greenway would be able to use a shuttle bus to help them on the route.

The shuttle will run seven days a week along the 40km scenic off-road walking and cycling route and will be available to all users.

The shuttle runs in a loop every hour from 12pm to 4pm between the hubs at Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.

Green Party Councillor Sean Hartigan welcomed the possibility of the new Greenway and welcomed the public's suggestions regarding the plans.

“It would be a significant tourist attraction. We already have a path going beyond UL but it is very narrow.

“This will widen the path and would see a more permanent surface being put down. It would then be connected to the proposed Scarriff to Limerick Greenway.”

Mr Hartigan went on to say that it has the potential to attract visitors from the city to more villages and towns.

“It will open up the area. It could be part of an overall plan to make Limerick a city of nature. Visitors could access the countryside by walking or cycling.”

