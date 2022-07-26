Money pledged for business park study in Limerick town

A STUDY is to take place with a view to developing a new business park in Newcastle West.

And an advanced business unit in the Kilmallock business park is also planned.

At this month’s council meeting, members agreed the annual development contributions scheme – money which is collected by the local authority from fees which those securing successful planning permission pay.

A total of €2.4m is to be given out to community, leisure and business projects across Limerick.

Among these are €5,000 for a study with a view to delivering a business park in Newcastle West, and €500,000 for a new advanced building at the existing Kilmallock enterprise park.

Fine Gael councillor Tom Ruddle, who is the president of the Newcastle West Chamber said it’s vital a business park is provided in the county town.

“I’ve spoken to several business owners in different locations, and they would locate to a place like Newcastle West if there was a facility like this. These people would be creating 20 to 40 jobs, and many business owners do prefer to be located in a smaller town,” he explained.

“This would lead to more jobs for the town. We’re lucky we have Ortec taking on staff at the moment. A couple more smaller things are in the pipeline so hopefully they will come to fruition,” added Cllr Ruddle.

Economic committee chair, Cllr Bridie Collins added: “It’s vital to have business hubs throughout the county to give the opportunity to smaller businesses to start off and grow. You give them the space and supports they need to become a start-up, to grow and expand. The enterprise wing of the council, that’s their role to support these start-ups. And provide the services which will enable these businesses to continue to grow.”