25 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Fun in the sun at Garryowen community day

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

25 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

YOUNG people in one Limerick area were in their element as community members came together to celebrate an action-packed family fun day.

Mask-making, traditional games and a fortune teller greeted young people and their families at Garryowen’s community family day at Geraldines AFC in Garryowen.

Organised by Garryowen Community Development Project and Limerick Youth Service, the day saw a selection of events including, music, face painting, street games, sport, a colour run and more.

“The Garryowen Community Fun Day was the brainchild of young people with LYS’ Garryowen Youth Together Project and the Garryowen Community Development Project who were keen to run an event for young people in their community,” a Limerick Youth Service spokesperson said.

The recently opened Garryowen Youth Project is a partnership between Limerick Youth Service and the Garryowen Community Development Project and is based at 23 John’s St, Limerick.

Garryowen Community Development Project’s mission is to empower local people and to be actively involved in meeting the needs of their community by working together.

A member of Youth Work Ireland, Limerick Youth Service remains committed to connecting with young people and encouraging them to reach their full potential.

“While we will have some groups, our primary focus is detached youth work,” a spokesperson said, adding, “we will be out and about the community engaging with young people at a time that suits them.”

