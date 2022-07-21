BREAKING: Gardai investigating death of woman in her 50s in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating the death of a woman in unexplained circumstances in Limerick.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was discovered at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale at approximately 8:30pm on Tuesday, July 19.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she passed away on Wednesday, July 20.

Gardaí at Henry Street are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of the woman who was found with serious injuries at the residence.

The scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted by Dr Margaret Bolster, State Pathologist today, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday , July 19 and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery with serious injuries on July 19.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to contact them.

In particular gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 19 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.