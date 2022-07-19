Limerick council strategy aims to take advantage of activities around the River Shannon

NEW PARKS, green facilities and a 7km riverside loop in Limerick are envisaged as part of a strategy approved by councillors.

At this month's local authority meeting, members green-lit plans for Limerick's first 'green and blue' infrastructure strategy.

It followed a recommendation from the climate action committee.

To be placed on public display shortly, the goal is to provide destinations around the city and its environs based around the river and parks and pathways.

With global warming a major problem, council says the infrastructure plan will ensure challenges can be addressed at a local level, with ideas like planting trees to delay rainfall's arrival on the ground, potentially redirecting it away from the sewerage system.

"Roadside rain gardens, where space permits, should be installed as a measure to manage surface water, whilst also enhancing surface water through natural filtration," the strategy reads.

Council said: "Green and blue infrastructure (GBI) interventions are frequently appreciated at a local level by residents benefiting from increased access to nature and improved green space, forming cross boundary features. However, there is now a robust evidence base to support the need for GBI and to build a strong case for future investment. More widely, GBI offers the opportunity to target society’s major global challenges: biodiversity, climate change, health and the economy."

Among the proposals are the utilising of the fosse on King's Island, the existing moat around the city wall as a sustainable drainage feature.

"Working in conjunction with the King’s Island Flood Relief Scheme, the potential exists to reinterpret the fosse as a modern civic feature which directs stormwater away from built development as part of an integrated surface water management scheme. Forming a new urban blue / green connector, the proposals would provide the opportunity to connect various urban and green spaces, forming a people focussed transport spine for King’s Island. The scheme should also be used to ‘re-stitch’ the urban realm, whilst retaining and delivering enhancements to the existing habitat networks. Existing wet meadows and riparian woodland would be utilised to provide an attractive setting to the proposed public green space," the strategy states.

Also part of the blueprint is the creation of new formal parks, plus natural and semi-natural parks to address green space deficiencies.

Groody Valley has been identified as a potential location for one of these.

And the plan also contains a roadmap to deliver a Shannon blue-green loop providing a seven kilometre accessible trail connecting spaces such as the Shannon Fields, Corbally Baths, Mill Road Fairy Garden and O’Brien Park.

"The riverside nature of the Shannon Blue Green Loop would enhance visual permeability with the river, celebrating the Strategy Area’s connection to this major watercourse. The path itself would be multi-use, providing opportunities for walking and cycling," said council.