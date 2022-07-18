Limerick's hurling heroes visit Temple Street Children's Hospital following historic All-Ireland win

THEY may have played one of the toughest games of their lives in near 30 degrees heat yesterday but Limerick's hurling heroes were up bright and early this Monday to fulfil a very important engagement.

Members of the team, which defeated Kilkenny by two points in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park, paid an uplifting visit to children at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin bringing along the prized Liam MacCarthy Cup with them.

David Reidy and Barry Nash were happy to pose for photographs with the Liam MacCarthy Cup while manager John Kiely also visited the hospital the less than 24 hours after his side completed an historic three-in-a-row.

A huge thank you to the Limerick Hurling team @LimerickCLG for paying a *special visit to our patients @TempleStreetHos today. Super team and coach, it meant so much to our patients and gave our staff a huge boost! Fierce excitement #limerickgaa



*IPC guidelines were followed pic.twitter.com/Z5kpcN4K2f — CHI at Temple Street (@TempleStreetHos) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the victorious Limerick team and panel are set to have their first major homecoming event tonight since 2018. There were no in-person celebrations in 2020 or 2021 because of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions.

Gates at TUS Gaelic Grounds will open at 5pm with the event kicking off at 6pm with musical guests Denis Allen, Emma Langford, Moncrieff and Narolane - a magical ensemble of Denise Chaila, MuRli & God Knows - all confirmed for the line-up.

Yesterday's victory at Croke Park was the Treaty County’s fourth win in five years having previously won in 2018, 2020 and 2021.