21 Jul 2022

Family-owned retail group acquires new store in Limerick village

Lee’s Centra Group, owned by brothers Ray and Brendan Lee, has recently acquired the Centra / Circle K store in Pallasgreen

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

21 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

LEE'S Centra Group, owned by brothers Ray and Brendan Lee, recently acquired the Centra / Circle K store in Pallasgreen, County Limerick.

The brother’s, who hail from Effin, already operate two award-winning convenience stores - trading under the Centra brand in Charleville, County Cork.

They pride themselves on producing and stocking the best quality food and are passionate about providing their customers with an exceptional experience.

They are very proud of their “Lee’s-Love Good Food” brand with a fantastic scratch bakery where a team of bakers produce your favourite freshly baked staples and treats as well as special occasion bakes.

Team behind indoor market cleans up with Limerick Tidy Towns award

The brothers also operate a production kitchen facility which is headed up by Head Chef, Declan Hayes, who has developed a unique range of restaurant quality ready meals, made with the freshest ingredients sourced with pride from local quality producers.

This range will shortly be introduced to their Pallasgreen store also.

Following the acquisition, Ray Lee, Managing Director of Lee’s Centra Group commented: “On behalf of our entire team, both myself and Brendan are absolutely delighted to have acquired this well-established and successful store. We are passionate about delivering an exceptional customer experience and making a positive contribution to our local communities and we look forward to working with the entire team to further enhance and develop the business and to bring the best of convenience retailing to the community of Pallasgreen and the surrounding area."

Local News

