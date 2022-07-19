Uncertain future for Ukrainians living in student accommodation at University of Limerick

HUNDREDS of Ukrainian refugees living in Limerick are at risk of homelessness when government contracts for student accommodation come to an end next month.

Over 1,000 Ukrainians who fled their war-torn country seeking international protection are now living across Limerick city and county in a mix of permanent and temporary congregated settings.

John Lannon, Doras Luimni CEO says there are hundreds of Ukrainians in student accommodation in Limerick “who don’t know where they will be come the end of August.”

He pointed to a “deep concern” among Ukrainian parents who have enrolled their children in Limerick schools, stating that they are now living in “very precarious situations.”

Mr Lannon also highlighted a “serious accommodation crisis” as students return to Limerick for the commencement of the new academic year this September.

Last week, the government confirmed “a severe shortage of available accommodation” as some Ukrainian refugees had to sleep in Dublin Airport due to overcrowding at the Citywest Transit Hub.

Plassey Campus Centre, which manages student residences at UL, has an agreement in place with the Department to house Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation over the summer period.

Following a query from the Limerick Leader on concerns for students returning to Limerick, a UL spokesperson said that the prioritisation of one group over another is “completely incorrect.”

The university has held 180 bedrooms to house Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation this summer and is currently “fully occupied.”

It is believed that this agreement is temporary, for the summer months only and will not affect any returning students, however, it will decrease available accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

John Lannon, whose organisation Doras Luimni have been helping to house Ukrainian refugees since the war started in February, is calling for the Taoiseach to take a “national lead” on the issue.

“The Department needs a better plan and a more coordinated approach. We could see people becoming homeless,” he told the Limerick Leader.

While the government was constructive in their approach at the start of the crisis in providing documents, refugees need to move on to more stable and permanent accommodation, he said.

“We need to look at derelict buildings in Limerick, holiday homes and an increase in hosting within the community,” he added.