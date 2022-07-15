Search

15 Jul 2022

Olympians come to the rescue of Limerick man Ronnie on roadside a ‘Long’ way from home

Athletes come to the rescue of Limerick man Ronnie at roadside a ‘Long’ way from home

Ronnie Long got into difficulty while returning to Limerick having attended the National Athletics Championships in the Morton Stadium in Santry

15 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

IT WOULD have been a ‘Long’ road home for Ronnie after a puncture only for the help of fellow Irish athletics greats.

The Limerick man who will turn 87 this month, accompanied by 92-year-old friend Michael Hayes, were returning from watching the National Athletics Championships in the Morton Stadium in Santry, Dublin when at round midnight on June 26 they had a front tyre blow out near Castletroy.

Mr Hayes said they were unsuccessfully trying to recover the spare wheel and implements to make the tyre change when a voice from the side said, “Gentlemen, can I help?”

“Ronnie looked up and said, ‘Thomas Barr, how did you know it was us?’,” recalled Mr Hayes.

Three hours earlier Thomas had won his 10th national 400m hurdles title. The Waterford native with close ties to University of Limerick, who missed out on a bronze medal in the Rio Olympics by 0.05 seconds, had plenty of time for the two elderly gentlemen.

“Thomas replied that he did not know who was involved but he wanted to try to help two persons in motoring difficulties. By then we were joined by Kelly McGrory, who earlier had impressively won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles. She and Tom were returning to their training base in the University of Limerick."

Judgment reserved as family of murdered Limerick boxer seeks to halt killer's prison transfer

“Thomas produced the equipment needed to change the wheel, and without difficulty recovered the spare wheel from the boot and expertly put it in place. He has a top class degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Limerick, but he showed in the ultra-professional way that he made the wheel changes that he also has acquired very practical mechanical skills along the way,” said Mr Hayes, of Labasheeda, County Clare.

As the tyre change was nearing completion another car stopped behind their vehicle – the trend of stars of track and field stopping to help continued. Who should get out only Sarah Lavin and her engineer father Ger.

Olympian Sarah had won with ease her ninth 100m hurdles championship title a few hours earlier.

“The Lavins are well known to us, but they were unaware of whom they were offering to assist. Several cars passed by us that cool and windy morning. The persons in the two cars that stopped to help took time out from the rest that their sport requires.

“There is a view that athletes and top-class sports people are selfishly concentrated on their own advancement. Like many great sports people, Thomas Barr and Sarah Lavin, are very dedicated to their training regime, as doubtless is Kelly McGrory, whom we know least.

“They are totally focused when in competition, are generous in complimenting the vanquished, and always ready to support their colleagues and others. Such persons are great role models for aspiring young persons,” said Mr Hayes.

It is thanks to the kindness of these great runners that Mr Long and Mr Hayes didn’t have to walk home. It is a pity that Ronnie Long released a book on his sporting and life memories called the Long Road last year as this would have been a great story for it.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media