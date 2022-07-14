Search

14 Jul 2022

Limerick council allocates €20k for playground extension

Limerick council allocates €20k for playground extension

The popular playground in Castleconnell / Picture: Google

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

14 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

CHILDREN, and perhaps some parents, were jumping with joy at news of a €20,000 Castleconnell playground extension.

Consultants will now be appointed to design the addition to the popular spot at the Ferrybank beside the Shannon. The funding allocation by Limerick City and County Council was welcomed by Deputy Kieran O'Donnell and Cllr Michael Murphy. The €20,000 was granted as part of the Development Contribution Scheme 2022 Allocations.

"This project is something we have been working on extensively with local residents and families to ensure there is a playground in Castleconnell village that can accommodate the growing populations of families and children in the area," said Deputy O'Donnell.

What, where, when, who and how? All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final showdown

Cllr Murphy said the current playground has served the area over time, there is now a great need for a major extension to be carried out at Castleconnell Playground.

They said they will be looking to ensure that there is public consultation with local residents and families as part of the design process.

"When completed, this will be a great enhancement to the playground in Castleconnell which myself and Deputy O'Donnell are sure will be greatly enjoyed by families and children," said Cllr Murphy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media