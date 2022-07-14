Limerick council allocates €20k for playground extension

CHILDREN, and perhaps some parents, were jumping with joy at news of a €20,000 Castleconnell playground extension.

Consultants will now be appointed to design the addition to the popular spot at the Ferrybank beside the Shannon. The funding allocation by Limerick City and County Council was welcomed by Deputy Kieran O'Donnell and Cllr Michael Murphy. The €20,000 was granted as part of the Development Contribution Scheme 2022 Allocations.

"This project is something we have been working on extensively with local residents and families to ensure there is a playground in Castleconnell village that can accommodate the growing populations of families and children in the area," said Deputy O'Donnell.

Cllr Murphy said the current playground has served the area over time, there is now a great need for a major extension to be carried out at Castleconnell Playground.

They said they will be looking to ensure that there is public consultation with local residents and families as part of the design process.

"When completed, this will be a great enhancement to the playground in Castleconnell which myself and Deputy O'Donnell are sure will be greatly enjoyed by families and children," said Cllr Murphy.