Search

12 Jul 2022

Railway archive museum mooted for Limerick station

Railway archive museum mooted for Limerick station

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

12 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

IRISH RAIL is planning a space within Colbert station where railway memorabilia and artefacts can be displayed.

Limerick’s transport hub is undergoing a multi-million euro revamp, and a spokesperson for the semi-state rail firm said it hopes that, subject to funding approval, this space could open.

Although no timeline has been put on this project, it has been welcomed by renowned local historian and rail worker Dr Tadhg Moloney, who has lobbied Irish Rail boss Jim Meade to bring the project through.

Dr Moloney, who has held various roles on the railways for more than 20 years, said: “If it comes to pass, it would be a great boost I think. Not everybody can go to Dublin to visit the museum that's there. How about having a small museum here so people who are not able to go to the capital can visit?”

Search launched for three people and their dog

The Gouldavoher man can offer a number of his own artefacts and memorabilia into the collection, including a Limerick to Waterford railway man’s handbook, dated 1841, which he showed the Limerick Leader.

“Its historical nature is very strong. It contains rules pertaining to signalmen, rail guards, toilet guards, all different sorts of people. It was all about regulation of different aspects of what went on,” he said.

Dr Moloney began working on the platform at Colbert station, and served in a number of different roles.

These included as a porter, a depot person, a ticket checker, a signalman, and within Irish Rail’s left luggage department.

He also wants to see a plaque installed to remember the railwaymen over the years who died in the execution of their duties.

“They are the forgotten men as far as I am concerned. God knows how many died, but more than 30-odd in different capacities. There wasn't the health and safety there is today. No safety shoes were worn. A man could be on for all hours before they got a break,” he concluded.

As part of the €20m upgrade at the Parnell Street facilities, a new multi-storey bus station will be built on the northside of the rail station, which will subsequently be linked internally to the station concourse.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media