Limerick Property Watch: Head west for a great bargain on a family home

Rooskagh East is located just a five-minute drive from Newcastle West
REA Dooley Group brings to the market this four-bedroom detached property with stunning views over Newcastle West.
Located just a five-minute drive from the town centre, this four bedroom detached bungalow sits on an elevated site encompassing three quarters of an acres.
The site features mature lawns with sweeping views of the countryside while the property boasts four spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has an ensuite and is situated to the front of the house.
The open plan kitchen/dining room leads into a large sitting room and there is also a large attached garage.
This property must be seen to be appreciated. Viewings are through sole agents REA Dooley Group.
Features include stunning views, a private well and oil-fired central heating.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Rooskagh East, Carrickerry
Description: Four-bedroom, two-bath detached home
Price: €280,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Liam Ahern on 087 1301447
