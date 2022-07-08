Life-saving equipment stolen from Limerick beach for second time

VITAL life-saving equipment has been stolen from a Limerick beach for the second time in a month.

A ringbuoy, located at Sandy Beach, otherwise known as Kilmurry beach on the grounds of the University of Limerick, has been replaced by the local authority, for the second time.

Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) took to social media to notify the public.

We've have to replace the Lifebuoy at Sandy Beach in UL for the second time in a month. Please do not throw the lifebuoy in the river unless its for an emergency.



A Stolen Lifebuoy - A Stolen Life @IWSie pic.twitter.com/Dk4kaxI1dz — Limerick Council - Comhairle Luimnigh (@LimerickCouncil) July 6, 2022

"We've have to replace the Lifebuoy at Sandy Beach in UL for the second time in a month. Please do not throw the lifebuoy in the river unless its for an emergency," they said on Twitter.

The tagline, "A Stolen Lifebuoy - A Stolen Life" which comes from Water Safety Ireland, was quoted by the local authority.

The council informed that any missing, damaged or defective lifebuoys can be reported to the Water Safety Development Officer at 061 556000 or wsdo@limerick.ie