JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick: Traffic update

WITH tens of thousands of people descending on Limerick's Adare Manor this morning, traffic on its approach roads is moving slowly but steadily.

Delays of between 10 to 15 minutes on the road to the five-star resort are being reported, with tailbacks at the roundabout on the Limerick side.

Limerick City and County Council has previously warned motorists and road users attending the star-studded event to follow event signage to the designated parking zones.

Sat Nav assistance should also be disabled on approach.

⚠️ROAD NOTICE - Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place for the @JPProAm in Adare on 04 and 05 July.



More info:https://t.co/LrTZigLGCT — Limerick Council - Comhairle Luimnigh (@LimerickCouncil) July 4, 2022

Access egress ramps at the M20 Junction 4 Greenmount, Patrickswell at Limerick Racecourse will be closed to facilitate the Park and Ride arrangements.

Motorists intending to use the N21 through Adare Village can expect significant delays and should instead use the following detour routes:

Eastbound via R519 at Rathkeale to Askeaton and via N69 to Limerick.

Westbound via N20 at Attyflin to O’Rourkes Cross and via R518 to N21 Newcastle West.

Stay with www.limericklive.ie for updates throughout both days of the JP McManus Pro-Am 2022, and follow us on Twitter.