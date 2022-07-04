Search

04 Jul 2022

Costs mount as thieves target electronic speed signs in east Limerick

Costs mount as thieves target electronic speed signs in east Limerick

The wires and batteries have been pulled from several signs in the Cappamore-Kilmallock district

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

04 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

COUNCILLORS in one Limerick area are concerned at a criminal trend which has seen thousands of euros worth of batteries and wires pulled from driver feedback signs.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerald Mitchell at a meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District, who said that the trend is an ongoing issue for gardaí in Southill and North Cork.

“I would just like to say that it is an utter disgrace that these batteries are being stolen for whatever purpose. It is a health and safety issue,” he stated.

Cllr Martin Ryan shared Cllr Mitchell's disgust, stating that the batteries were being stolen for the valuable metals contained within.

No decision yet on idle apartments in Limerick town

He suggested that the gardaí would speak with the metal dealers to ensure that they are not accepting the stolen batteries for the purpose of recycling.

Trevor McKechnie, Senior Executive Engineer with the council confirmed that batteries have been stolen from at least six driver feedback signs in the Cappamore-Kilmallock district in recent weeks.

There are a total of 25 feedback signs spread throughout the district.

He stressed that the wiring had been “ripped out” of these driver feedback signs.

“These are not cheap pieces of equipment to replace, and they are in the process of updating the cages around them with a padlock to try and make them more secure,” he said.

Cllr Michael Donegan said he was appalled by the criminal activity and asked officials about the cost of each cage and the replacement of batteries and wiring.

Mr McKechnie said that he did not have the exact figure on hand but informed that the cost of obtaining the batteries and having the feedback signs rewired is “very expensive.”

“You are talking about a couple of thousand, for each one,” he said.

He added that in each incident, the gardaí have been informed.

“It is a serious problem in North Cork, and it is a serious safety problem when these things are not in operation,” he told councillors present.

The matter is due to go before the next Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) meeting for the MD.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media