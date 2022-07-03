Celebrities supporting Limerick in clash against Galway

Sportsfile captured Bill Murray and Adam Scott on their way into Croke Park
A REMARKABLE three days for Limerick sports fans commences in Croke Park this Sunday afternoon followed by the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare on Monday and Tuesday.
The two sporting events have combined with Mr McManus bringing some of those well-known faces participating in the pro-am to GAA headquarters. They will watch Limerick take on Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final to earn the right to take on Kilkenny.
Acting great Bill Murray and former Masters champion Adam Scott have been captured by Sportsfile wearing Limerick jerseys. The colour suits Mr Scott who has a liking for green jackets! The Australia won in Augusta in 2013.
Bill Murray is almost an honorary Limerick man at this stage due to his recent visit to the city and county. He also attended the All-Ireland quarter finals in Semple Stadium with Mr McManus.
But this time there is no doubt about where his allegiances lie as he is wearing a personalised Limerick jersey with 'Bill' on the back.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.