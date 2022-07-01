Proud Galway man pays for Limerick bunting in wards at Limerick hospital

ST CAMILLUS’ Hospital is decked out in green and white thanks to a Galway man!

John Lyons, of the Hungry Lyons restaurants, paid for flags and bunting to get residents “up for the match” this Sunday.

To add to the build-up, the Liam MacCarthy Cup paid a visit in recent weeks to the Shelbourne Road facility in the city thanks to Limerick GAA’s Siobhan Scanlon.

The residents “thoroughly enjoyed” the visit of Liam said Pat O’Byrne, whose father-in-law John Scully, Galbally, is pictured with the flags. And like the rest of us they want it to remain in Limerick for another year.

To keep the momentum up as the county looks forward to the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday against Galway, Pat approached John Lyons to help decorate the five wards, and he was happy to oblige.

“He is a great supporter of local communities,” said Pat, who made the approach for all the residents and to thank the “unbelievable” staff in St Camillus’, including activity centre staff Kelley Cummins, Claire Ryan and Lorraine Carroll.

“The beauty in this is seeing the enjoyment it brings to others. All the residents are talking about the match on Sunday and about memories they have of going to matches when they were younger. It has given them a massive lift,” said Pat.

Kelley Cummins said the activity centre is an active department enhancing the lived experiences of their residents.

“We gratefully acknowledge the support of the local business community over the last few years which have been particularly challenging,” she said.

The buzz is building in St Camillus’ as throw-in approaches.

Lorraine said: “The colour added to the wards on match week will add to the excitement.”