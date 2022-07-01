Limerick charities get new base to continue helping those in need

TWO LIMERICK charities who help those in distress have acquired a new base which will ensure they can continue their efforts.

The Haven Hub and Limerick Land Search Team have been leased the riverside building by Limerick City and County Council.

The new premises will be a space for people in crisis to get support and will also allow for the storage of vital lifesaving equipment that is currently being kept in vehicles.

Dedicated rooms for training of volunteers and the public are also part of the plan for the new base.

It will also give a space for families of missing people to be supported by trained volunteers in a comfortable and calm setting.

Leona O’Callaghan, Chairperson of the Haven Hub CLG said: "We are extremely grateful to the council for facilitating this collaboration in meeting the needs of the two groups requiring a base."

Limerick Land Search Team chairperson Calvin Prendergast states: "The determination of both organisations involved in acquiring a shared base will allow us to expand our services, achieve the aims each organisation holds and have a place to call our home."

The building is in need of extensive renovations as there is fire damage in most rooms and the groups are asking for construction businesses and individuals to help.

Jobs that need to be carried out in the building include flooring, plastering, plumbing and electrics and materials and supplies are also needed.

If you can help or if you want to volunteer for the Haven Hub, you can contact them via email at leona@havenhub.ie or head to havenhub.ie/volunteer to submit an application.

The Haven Hub have also set up a GoFundMe page to begin raising funds for the project. To donate, please head to gofund.me/ad315d9c.