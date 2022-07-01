Search

01 Jul 2022

Stuck in the rain... calls for more bus shelters in rural Limerick

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

01 Jul 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

CALLS have been made for more rural bus shelters to be erected in east Limerick in the interest of personal safety for both locals and tourists.

Cllr John Egan told a meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District that the council’s Active Travel programme is touching on every town and village throughout county Limerick.

“However, I am disappointed that there is no mention of any bus shelters,” he said, referring to the schedule of municipal district works for the coming year.

Cllr Michael Donegan echoed his sentiments, stressing that the district needs to have proper facilities and services in place.

“I can certainly see it in Kilmallock, where we have Local Link now. There is an unofficial stop there, but for any tourists that visit us, there are no signs or bus shelter,” he said.

Decision on proposed Limerick to Foynes road delayed again

He added that a presentation in September would be welcome from the local authority detailing where the rural bus shelters are. “I certainly don’t see any down in East Limerick,” he continued.

Cllr Donegan explained that if someone is to get a bus at the busy O’ Rourke’s Cross or even to or from Kilfinane, Kilmallock or Bruff, there are no bus shelters available.

He stressed the need to “link towns and villages throughout the county.”

Cllr Brigid Teefy commended the work throughout the municipal district, and the allocation of €1.5m in Active Travel funding which she said, has made such a difference in the life of local people.

“There were a few years where we were starved of funding,” she stated.

Trevor McKechnie, Senior Executive Engineer with the council said that the NTA are making funding available for bus shelters through the Active Travel Programme.

“There are criteria to be met such as a certain frequency through a town or village, but there definitely is funding available,” he added.

