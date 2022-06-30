Search

30 Jun 2022

Decision on proposed Limerick to Foynes road delayed again

Decision on key Limerick bypass delayed for sixth time

Traffic has long been a problem in Adare village, particularly at peak times

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

30 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AN BORD Pleanála has confirmed a decision on the proposed new road from Limerick to Foynes, including a bypass of Adare has once again been postponed again.

A decision was expected on the multi-million euro project by the end of May and most-recently this Thursday.

However, according to an update posted on the An Bord Pleanála website, a decision is not now due to be made until August 15.

No reason has been given for the latest delay which has angered councillors.

Earlier this month, the lack of a decision was raised at a meeting of the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District with members expressing their anger and frustration.

Proposing a motion of no confidence in the Board, Cllr Adam Teskey said the lack of progress is a disgrace.

“It’s going on far too long and the government seems to be sitting back and letting these lads take up bureaucratic time. It’s ongoing and ongoing and ongoing and there is no decision being made,” he said, adding the impact has been catastrophic for the village.

Cllr Bridie Collins, who lives in the centre of Adare, supported the motion saying she has concerns the project will never proceed.

“It’s aberrant that we are not a priority for them,” she said.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan, agreed with his party colleague saying he too does not believe the project will proceed. “There was great dancing and hoo-ha about it when they were trying to decide on the route and all of a sudden it has been laid to rest - is it dead or is ill I don’t know?”

Cllr Emmett O’Brien, who seconded the motion, said he’s not surprised by the lack of progress. “We are living in a country where we are led by the nose by the Green Party and it is blatantly obvious that there is political inertia in this government, and in the Green Party in particular, to progress any new road schemes.”

The proposed road involves a new motorway running from Barnakyle, Patrickswell to north of Rathkeale, by-passing Adare, and continuing as a dual carriageway from Rathkeale to Foynes. 

It is estimated that between 17,000 and 25,000 cars pass through Adare village every day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media