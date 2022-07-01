IHFA national open day at one of Limerick's top farms

THERE is a rare opportunity to visit one of the top farms not just in Limerick but in the entire country.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) National Open Day will be held on the Frawley family farm in Ballytigue, Bruree on Thursday, July 7.

Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley and their children Séan, Laura, Conor and Áine are kindly hosting it. Attendees will be able to view the tremendous breeding and efficient performance of the renowned Ballytigue Herd. Key cow families will be represented in the teams of cows for the Inter-Club, Macra and Open Stock Judging.

Results from the IHFA National Herds Competition 2022 sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds will be announced as part of the Open Day. 38 herds nominated as the top herds at local club level by the 16 IHFA local clubs were entered.

Renowned Judge and Holstein breeder Hefyn Wilson, from the Treggiby herd in Wales, visited the herds throughout the country in a busy six-day period last month to assess herd quality. There are four separate categories: Pure Friesian herds, Spring calving herds, Herds 80 cows and less, Herds greater than 80 cows.

A Ballytigue celebration sale will be held in association with the open day with choice offerings of young stock from top breeding lines. The sale will be conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

The IHFA Open Day is farm family friendly day out, with trade exhibitors, stock judging, award presentations, young stock sale and much more. All are welcome to attend and entry is free.

A recent launch was well attended with hosts Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley and their children Séan, Laura, Conor and Áine and Aidan’s parents John and Ann, his siblings and extended family being joined by IHFA officials, including recently elected president – Richard Whelan, chairman - Paul Hannan and representatives from primary event sponsors - Kerry Group.

There were representatives from a cross section of the agricultural business sector, which reflects the high demand for trade exhibition space for this year’s open day. Local Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club members from the local Limerick Clare club, Young Members Association (YMA) and the Irish Pure Friesian Club were in attendance lending strong support.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Ballytigue herd. Having married in 2001 Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley took over the running of what was until then a beef unit. They registered the Ballytigue prefix and assembled a herd consisting of 35 heifers. Milk production commenced in 2002.

The legacy of these heifers who laid the foundation is still very much pronounced in the herd today with the breeding lines continuing to perform generation upon generation. On the occasion of the herd’s "Emerald" anniversary year the Frawley family has the prestigious honour of hosting the IHFA National Open Day 2022.

Farm Location

The farm is situated less than 2 kms from the N20 Limerick – Cork road along the R518 Bruree to Rathkeale/ Ballingarry/ Newcastle West road (the Bruff line).

Directions

Use the landmark of O’Rourke’s Cross on the N20 Limerick – Cork road as directional waypoint. O’Rourke’s cross is located 9 kms from Charleville on the Limerick side, it is a prominent junction. Take the R518 road signposted for Ballingarry / Rathkeale/ Newcastle West. The entrance to the farm is 2 kms along this road, accessed via a laneway on the left. It will be signposted.