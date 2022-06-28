Limerick Lotto winner 'makes contact' to claim €1m prize

THE National Lottery has confirmed a Limerick player who won a life-changing €1m prize in the Lotto earlier this month has made contact to claim their winnings.

The player, who bought their ticket at Supervalu, Castletroy won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday, June 18.

In the process, they became the 20th Lotto millionaire of 2021.

While the lucky ticket holder has made contact with National Lottery Headquarters in Dublin, a spokesperson told Limerick Live the prize will be paid over as soon as possible.

"The winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize," she said.

No details about the winner have been made public at this stage.

For the record, the winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on June 18 were 3, 9, 14, 32, 38 and 41. The bonus number was 44.