Thousands of Limerick customers to be without power for hours

THOUSANDS of Limerick ESB customers are set to be without power until lunch time.
The fault was reported at Kyletaun, near Croagh, at 8.47am this Tuesday.
However, it stretches over to Croom with many residents in the village looking for batteries and businesses hooking up generators. Those working from home will be particularly affected.
The total number of customers affected is 2,460 say ESB. The estimated restore time is 12.30pm.
"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," said an ESB spokesperson.
