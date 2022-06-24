Search

Selling JP McManus Pro-Am tickets for 600% mark-up is 'exploitation'

Donal O'Regan

24 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

PEOPLE making money off a major charity event has been described as "profiteering and exploitation".

Limerick Live has been made aware of dozens of ads on one online site selling tickets for the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor on July 4 and 5.

The vast majority of tickets, in the form of caps, sold for €50. This includes access to both days and seeing the best golfers in the world and celebrities tee it up. Every cent goes to charity organisations mostly located in the Mid-West.

In one instance a person is asking for €600 for two caps - six times the cost of an original ticket.

Fergus Scanlan, chairperson of Friends of St Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West, said those doing this are "exploiting" the purpose of the event.

"It is profiteering and exploitation and a combination of both. You will get individuals that will take a mean advantage but thankfully I find they are few and far and between. I generally find people are very supportive," said Mr Scanlan.

Final line up of golfers for JP McManus Pro-Am confirmed

The long-serving chairman said they have received €1.5 from previous pro-ams. The monies spearheaded two major projects - a palliative care unit and 22 bed rehab unit.

"We can't thank Mr McManus enough. He is the type that will reward effort. He is a mighty man for all he does - not just for charity but for sport and scholarships," said Mr Scanlan.

Ten of the world’s top 11 ranked golfers are now confirmed for the sold-out event, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports, and The Golf Channel in the USA. The current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are lining up, alongside the likes of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods

 

