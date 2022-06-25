Search

Regional award wins for members puts Limerick camera club in the picture

Regional award wins for members puts Limerick camera club in the picture

Nick Rabbitts

MEMBERS of a local camera club are celebrating this week after judges put them in the frame for regional honours.

The Limerick Camera Club, which meets at the Limerick Strand Hotel between September and May, won the colour section of the Southern Association of Camera Clubs cup competition for 2022.

Representing Limerick Camera Club were Denis Ryan, Sean O’Riordan, Aidan Ryan, Orla Fleming, Nancy Geary, Stephen Phelan, Michelle Dempsey, Colin Gleeson, Daire Cronin, Adrian Kelly, John Holmes and Michael Parkinson.

And it was Orla and Stephen who received commendations in the contest for their images.

Orla took a close up picture of a squirrel, while Stephen captured an incredible image at Dunmore Head as the sun retired from the sky off the Dingle Peninsula.

The club’s public relations officer Ivan O’Riordan was delighted as the awards win firmly puts them on the map.

“It shows we are all progressing and attracting new members with quality. It’s also a learning club – we learn from each other. We’ve found that we put a great effort into competition across the last two years. We had success last year too,” he said.

New members are always welcome to the club, no matter what your level of expertise is.

A training programme is available for photographers starting out.

The club meets between September and May at 8pm each Wednesday night in the Limerick Strand Hotel.

For more information, please visit www.limerickcameraclub.ie, or you can telephone Ivan at 087-2521194.

