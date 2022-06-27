Search

27 Jun 2022

Limerick youth council calls for ‘safe spaces’ for the young

Limerick youth council calls for ‘safe spaces’ for the young

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

27 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’S youth council have renewed their call for a safe space for teenagers, with two of its members admitting they have experienced violent attacks.

At the quarterly meeting of the cultural committee, the Limerick branch of Comhairle na nÓg made the call after being invited to present to members.

Anna Graham and Andrew Purcell both spoke out about the safety issues they have come across.

“A lot of the women I know, including myself have experienced a form of gender-based violence in their lifetime. Something needs to be done, and now we have been given voices to speak up on this matter, we want to do something about it. We want to do everything we can to put an end to this barbaric crime,” said Anna.

Andrew said while he is proud to be from Limerick, there are issues which he feels a “safe space” for youngsters in the evening could help.

“As amazing as Limerick may be, there are a few issues which affect many, if not all young people on a daily basis. One of the main issues we have identified is there is a significant lack of safe and accessible youth spaces, especially in the city at youth-friendly times,” said Comhairle na nÓg Limerick’s vice-chairman.

He confessed that he had been targetted by a homophobic attack, as a result of not having a safe place to go in the evening, and added there are other benefits on top of the most important one – their safety.

Rosie swims around New York in memory of late and great brother Anthony Foley

“As well as this, they provide a welcome and safe space with suitable facilities. They keep young people away from drink and drugs. Such spaces could help integrate people from different communities, furthering progression, tolerance and acceptance of differences in young people,” he told the council meeting.

At the moment, due to a lack of a safe space, he believes young people are forced to hang around unsafe areas “or get stick out in the infamous Irish weather where we are seen as loitering.”

Anna, Andrew and the other members of Comhairle na nÓg who presented to the committee were praised by its members.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan, who chaired the meeting, also criticised RTÉ for its discussion about the transgender community on Liveline.

Off the back of this, Dublin Pride terminated its media partnership with the national broadcaster.

“We are looking at a backdrop of increasing homophobic attacks on LGBT people in recent months, and it’s for shame to see our national broadcaster effectively endorsing the debating the existence of trans people,” the councillor said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media