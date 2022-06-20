Baby joy for Limerick influencer Niamh de Brún and Kilkenny hurling star TJ Reid

CONGRATULATIONS have been flooding in to mum and dad-to-be Niamh de Brún and TJ Reid.

The digital creator from the Ennis Road, Limerick city and one of Kilkenny's all-time greatest hurlers shared the good news on Instagram.

"You + me = 3 We feel incredibly blessed," wrote Niamh on her page. It accompanied a beautiful black and white photograph (above) of the thrilled couple.

The baby news was warmly welcomed by Una Healy, Louise Cooney, Dáithí Ó Sé and Leanne Moore to name but four well-known faces.

TJ and Niamh's original wedding plans were put back due to Covid. However, the big day in Adare - Mass in Holy Trinity Abbey and reception in Adare Manor - last November was worth waiting for.

As was the newlyweds' honeymoon in Dubai in February. This too had to be delayed due to TJ's club Ballyhale Shamrocks' run in the All-Ireland club championship.

Apart from the baby news, TJ will be focused on Kilkenny's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Clare on Saturday week. The following day Limerick play Galway. Could the couple have divided loyalties on All-Ireland final day?

TJ and Niamh reside in Kilkenny but a move to Limerick would be welcomed by one and all, particularly Niamh's local club Na Piarsaigh. They could have a future star camogie / hurler on their hands!