19 Jun 2022

New CEO appointed by Limerick-based children's foundation

Treasa McAuliffe has been appointed to the position of CEO for St Gabriel's Foundation

Frances Watkins

19 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A FOUNDATION that provides clinical services to nearly 1,000 children across Limerick have announced the appointment of a new CEO.

St Gabriel's Foundation has announced that Treasa McAuliffe has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Ms McAuliffe is the daughter of Joan McMahon and the late Gary McMahon, who was a well known solicitor, songwriter and Kerry footballer.

The foundation has a base in Dooradoyle as well as a second Children’s Disability Network Team based on Parnell Street with an out-reach clinic opening soon in Charleville.

In Pictures: Limerick hurling captain helps school hoist its impressive 10th Green Flag

The teams deliver a range of specialist services working with children with complex needs from birth to 18 years to address key areas in a child's development such as functional skills, communication and behaviour support, emotional regulation and language development.

St Gabriel’s Special school caters for over 60 children with complex physical and medical needs.

The organisation also operates two social enterprises in Dooradoyle, an Orthotics clinic and a Hydrotherapy Pool, both of which provide specific support services to children and adults and both can be accessed by the wider community.

The most recent addition to the foundation is the regional Children’s Respite House in Mungret, which has been life-changing for families who are in desperate need of a break.

Ms McAuliffe said the foundation is a very special place to work: “I am delighted and honoured to have been trusted with the role of bringing the Foundation into a period where there is a huge focus on improving access to services for families nationally.

“I see the frustrations of parents as they fight for services for their children. The waiting lists are longer than we would like but once the families begin their journey with us they receive a high quality service.

“St Gabriel’s is committed to working with the relevant bodies to bring about change and we welcome a time when support for children with disabilities is easier to access for families who need it.”

St Gabriel’s are celebrating 60 years of service this year and has launched a GoFundMe to raise €60,000 to mark this anniversary.

