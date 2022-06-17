In Pictures: Limerick hurling captain helps school hoist its impressive 10th Green Flag

LIMERICK senior hurling captain Declan Hannon visited Kilcornan National School this week to help it mark a major milestone.
The Adare clubman was the guest of honour at a ceremony to raise what is the school's 10th Green Flag.
There was a celebratory atmosphere on the day and Declan was happy to sign autographs and pose for photos with staff and pupils during his visit.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more photos
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.