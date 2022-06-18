Search

18 Jun 2022

Limerick Weather - Saturday, June 18

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

18 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

CLOUDY conditions will persist in many areas through much of the day with patchy rain at times. Mostly dry, however, with sunny spells developing through the day, though there will be isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate north to northwest winds.

Scattered showers again tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

In Pictures: Delight in Limerick as first in-person Novena takes place since Covid

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, although still a little cooler in west Ulster and north Connacht.

For more Limerick weather click here

A spell of rain on Monday night will give a dull and damp start to Tuesday with showers in the afternoon, becoming isolated in the evening.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 19 degrees in the southeast and winds will be westerly.

Current indications suggest next week will continue somewhat unsettled with some spells of sunshine and showers at times. Temperatures will be close to normal for the time of year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media