Limerick Weather - Saturday, June 18

CLOUDY conditions will persist in many areas through much of the day with patchy rain at times. Mostly dry, however, with sunny spells developing through the day, though there will be isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate north to northwest winds.

Scattered showers again tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, although still a little cooler in west Ulster and north Connacht.

A spell of rain on Monday night will give a dull and damp start to Tuesday with showers in the afternoon, becoming isolated in the evening.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 19 degrees in the southeast and winds will be westerly.

Current indications suggest next week will continue somewhat unsettled with some spells of sunshine and showers at times. Temperatures will be close to normal for the time of year.