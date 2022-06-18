Search

18 Jun 2022

WATCH: Limerick's People's Park to host kickabout on Fathers Day

WATCH: Limerick's People's Park to host kickabout on Fathers Day

A Father's Day kickabout takes place at the People's Park tomorrow

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

18 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK's People's Park will be hosting a soccer kickabout tomorrow morning to mark Fathers Day.

The volunteer-run movement Jumpers for Goalposts (J4G) has teamed up with the Limerick Mental Health Association and Mental Health Ireland for the day of events, which are also taking place in Ballybrack, Letterkenny and Galway.

It all kicks off at 11 o'clock tomorrow morning.

BREAKING: HIQA report identifies 'significant risks' at UHL following unannounced inspection

Established in 2019, J4G encourages men of different ages, ethnicities, backgrounds and abilities to come together for an old-fashioned game of football using ‘jumpers for goalposts’.

It's the brainchild of Dublin-based mental health activist, Keith Kelly.

Keith set up a casual Sunday morning game of football in his native Ballybrack, in a bid to recreate experiences from his youth when large groups would throw down their jumpers to make goal posts and spend the day playing football together.

The movement grew fast. Men of all ages responded to the call to come together, have a laugh and enjoy a bit of fresh air and community spirit, without taking themselves too seriously. The main thing was keeping it light-hearted, inclusive, non-competitive, and enjoyable for all.

As part of efforts to get back out and about after lockdown restrictions, J4G linked up with Mental Health Ireland in the hope the initiative reaches men who might not get the support they need.

The chief executive of Mental Health Ireland Martin Rogan said: "In the area of mental health, it’s a conversation people are having much more comfortably now. Except one of the audiences, we haven’t been able to reach easily is men. The essence of good mental health is enjoying yourself, being out with a few mates, having good fun - not too complicated, not too heavy. And J4G is ideal for that”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media