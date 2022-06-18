WATCH: Limerick's People's Park to host kickabout on Fathers Day

A Father's Day kickabout takes place at the People's Park tomorrow
LIMERICK's People's Park will be hosting a soccer kickabout tomorrow morning to mark Fathers Day.
The volunteer-run movement Jumpers for Goalposts (J4G) has teamed up with the Limerick Mental Health Association and Mental Health Ireland for the day of events, which are also taking place in Ballybrack, Letterkenny and Galway.
It all kicks off at 11 o'clock tomorrow morning.
Established in 2019, J4G encourages men of different ages, ethnicities, backgrounds and abilities to come together for an old-fashioned game of football using ‘jumpers for goalposts’.
It's the brainchild of Dublin-based mental health activist, Keith Kelly.
Keith set up a casual Sunday morning game of football in his native Ballybrack, in a bid to recreate experiences from his youth when large groups would throw down their jumpers to make goal posts and spend the day playing football together.
A kickaround with a difference takes place in the People's Park on Sunday.— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) June 17, 2022
The first @J4gIreland game in #Limerick takes place from 11am, in association with @LimerickMHA and @MentalHealthIrl.
⏰11am
️ People's Park, Limerick
19/06/22
More info in video ⬇️ ⚽#j4g pic.twitter.com/2AQWE5o6ot
The movement grew fast. Men of all ages responded to the call to come together, have a laugh and enjoy a bit of fresh air and community spirit, without taking themselves too seriously. The main thing was keeping it light-hearted, inclusive, non-competitive, and enjoyable for all.
As part of efforts to get back out and about after lockdown restrictions, J4G linked up with Mental Health Ireland in the hope the initiative reaches men who might not get the support they need.
The chief executive of Mental Health Ireland Martin Rogan said: "In the area of mental health, it’s a conversation people are having much more comfortably now. Except one of the audiences, we haven’t been able to reach easily is men. The essence of good mental health is enjoying yourself, being out with a few mates, having good fun - not too complicated, not too heavy. And J4G is ideal for that”.
Sarah Stuart Trainor, and her daughter Flora, who, at eight weeks, is the youngest member in the community | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
RTÉ broadcaster Doireann Garrihy and Greg O'Shea will judge the Best Dressed on Derby Day | PICTURES: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.